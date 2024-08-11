The maya of Behenji’s Dalit politics

Jiski jitni sankhya bhari, uski utni hissedari (the greater the number, the greater the political representation). This was the slogan coined by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) founder Kanshi Ram in the early 1980s. His successor Mayawati rode to power in Uttar Pradesh four times using this slogan to her advantage. She organised district, region and state-level meetings of deprived castes like Dhobi, Kumhar, Prajapati, Rajbhar, Khatik and Pasi, with the aim of empowering them and making them aware of their rightful claim to State resources, including power.

At the same time, the move was also aimed at uniting caste groups into a consolidated vote bank for the BSP. Mayawati succeeded in getting a large number of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes to shift their loyalties from the Congress to the BSP. She did provide them representation — however nominal or symbolic — in state legislature, Parliament and her council of ministers.

It therefore came as a surprise when Mayawati not only opposed the Supreme Court verdict delivered on 1 August allowing sub-quotas within the SC/ST quota, but also demanded that the Centre enact a law to overturn the apex court's judgement.

The Supreme Court held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the SCs, which form a socially heterogeneous class, in order to grant reservation to castes that are socially and educationally more backward.

“Our party doesn’t agree with it because atrocities faced by SCs and STs have been faced as a group and this group is equal; it would not be right to do any kind of sub-classification”, Mayawati said, adding that the Centre should amend the law in Parliament and bring it into the ninth schedule of the Constitution, to protect it from future judicial interventions.