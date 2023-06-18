The pushback against Aurangzeb's demonisation

Like most people before the advent of officially sanctioned bigotry in the country, I knew the Aurangzeb in our textbooks as the last Mughal emperor before a series of eminently forgettable successors, until Bahadur Shah Zafar was deposed by the British empire after India's First War of Independence in 1857. Nothing more, nothing less.

All the portraits of the Mughal emperors, at least to me, seemed indistinguishable one from the other. Akbar, the great was often recalled in the image of Prithviraj Kapoor from Mughal-e-Azam – decades later Hrithik Roshan (Jodhaa Akbar) did not quite manage to replace that image at least in my mind. A young, romantic Akbar in love with his beautiful wife did not quite seem the same person who had tormented his son for being in love with another equally beautiful woman. So Prithviraj Kapoor was always my image of Akbar.

The image of Dilip Kumar, though, did not quite go down in at least my mind as Jehangir, and I always confused the portrait of his son Shah Jahan (holding a rose) with him.

But Aurangzeb is someone who was rarely picturised anywhere, if at all. Different actors played him in different films or television serials over the years but no one character ever immortalized Emperor Aurangzeb as Prithviraj Kapoor did Emperor Akbar.

So I was quite in sync with the statement of Imtiyaz Jaleel, MP from Aurangabad (recently renamed Sambhajinagar) of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), when he asked, "Where have all these pictures of Aurangzeb come from? So far, we hadn't seen any photos of him and did not even know what he looked like!"