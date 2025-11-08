The quiet build-up of India’s household debt

India’s households, long regarded as cautious savers, are quietly taking on record levels of debt. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Stability Report, household debt in India was 42 per cent of the GDP at the end of 2024, up from just 26 per cent in 2015. Which means that in absolute terms, the total debt is nearly three times bigger.

The average debt per individual has jumped 23 per cent in just two years. This means it is rising at twice the speed of national income, from Rs 3.9 lakh in 2023 to Rs 4.8 lakh in March 2025.

More than half of this borrowing, about 55 per cent, comes from non-housing retail loans such as credit card dues, personal loans, auto loans and gold loans, while traditional home loans make up only about 29 per cent of total household debt.

In other words, an increasing share of household borrowing is simply to make ends meet rather than to build assets. Middle-class and lower-middle-class families — known to be thrifty, saving for children’s education or a small home or to buy gold as a financial cushion, are borrowing to spend on current consumption.

A rising debt-to-GDP ratio, especially if the borrowing is driven by consumption rather than productive investment, will weaken India’s prospects of sustained long-term growth. India’s debt ratio is still much lower than seen in developed economies. For instance, in Australia and Canada, the household debt is more than 100 per cent of the GDP.

But unlike India, these two countries have generous social security and assured old-age income security, reducing the need for high savings. In the US too, the ratio of household debt to GDP is 75 per cent and in China, 63 per cent.