The real reason Qatar freed our Navy veterans

Punching above its weight

Over the years, tiny Qatar (285 times smaller than India) has clearly punched far above its weight through its zero-compunction, aggressive, no-holds-barred diplomacy, housing both huge US military bases and offices of radical Islamist groups like the Taliban and Hamas. It has created an unenviable track record in high-level hostage negotiations and peace parleys, all the while with an eye on the diplomatic high table.

Located between (Shia) Iran and (Sunni) Saudi Arabia—the two nations that bitterly compete for control of the Middle East—it shares a major oil and gas field with Iran, and its only land border is with Saudi Arabia. Besides hosting Hamas and Taliban offices, Qatar has been funding the Muslim Brotherhood, which seeks regime change in Islamic countries with hereditary rule, quite possibly to buy peace for its own rulers.

Qatar is also accused of using the Doha-based media outlet Al Jazeera as a force multiplier to magnify conflicts or give them the desired spin before it moves in as peace broker.

Interestingly, the first video of the abducted French journalists Malbrunot and Chesnot in ISIS captivity was broadcast by Al Jazeera before they were finally released through Qatari mediation. Some say Qatar has occupied the big seat at the negotiating table because Washington is much too heavily dependent on it for a whole host of reasons.

Playing in all directions

Qatar houses America’s largest military base in the Middle East, after the US moved its Combat Air Operations Center from Prince Sultan Airbase in Saudi Arabia to Qatar’s Al Udeid airbase near Doha in 2003. Al Udeid hosts over 10,000 US troops, serves as the logistics and command base for the US Central Command (CENTCOM) and is critical to US military operations in the region.