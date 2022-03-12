The RSS view of India's history and culture is deeply flawed and erroneous

We are unaware of the beginning and the end of the world; the first and the last pages of this old book have fallen off.” The epigram comes from Abu Talib Kalim, an important figure in India’s literary history, though forgotten now.

Born at Hamadan in Iran in 1585, he arrived in Bijapur exactly five centuries ago, in 1621; he lived in India till his death in 1651. During these years, he produced some 24,000 verse couplets, distinguished by their pithy wisdom. I was drawn to his witty couplet on history some 25 years ago when I was working on literary history of India. The title of my book was ‘Of Many Heroes’. I chose Kalim’s lines as the epigraph for my book.

The title of my book was drawn from a line in the Kavyamimansa by Rajashekhara, a 10th century poet, dramatist and scholar. He worked in the court of the Pratihara kings in Gujarat. While pointing to the difference between the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, Rajashekhara had said that poetry can be of a single hero, but history has to be of many heroes. Therefore, I titled my book ‘Of Many Heroes’.

Rajashekhara of the 9th-10th century wrote in Sanskrit and Prakrit. Abu Talib Kalim of the 16th-17th century wrote in Persian. Despite being separated by seven centuries and despite their different linguistic and religious traditions, the two distinguished Indian poets had a shared view of Indian history. They both knew that for any authentic representation of India— historical or literary—one must think in terms of many origins of this civilisation, in terms of diversity rather than a forced superficial unity.

When I was working on my book in 1990–91, I was not as acutely aware as I am now that the question of history would assume a disproportionately high centrality to the political discourse in India. As I look back in retrospect to arguments and debates during the last quarter century, the replacement of old myths by new myths, of old deification by new deification and displacement of logic by wishful reconstruction of the past, I notice that the element of diversity in India’s past has been deliberately overlooked.

The struggle for independence in India was also a struggle for decolonising our minds. M. K. Gandhi’s ‘Hind Swaraj’ (1909) is its most articulate statement. Our freedom struggle was a struggle to create a new nation with a humane society that would be ready to uphold the ideas of equality and dignity of every individual. B. R. Ambedkar’s ‘Annihilation of Caste’ (1936) was the most passionate plea to bring about this transformation in India.