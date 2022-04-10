Two faces of India’s economy

The reality of “two Indias” has been a subject of much socio-economic attention -- the apathy of rich India toward the country’s poor, inept growth sitting uneasily with macroeconomic stability, a tale of two ‘A’s of Indian economy and rest of the pack, thriving formal sector and shrinking informal sector, lack of talent in some sectors and rampant unemployment of unskilled, contained fiscal deficit of centre & the ballooning fiscal deficits of some states, booming direct tax collections and sagging per capita incomes of common people.

The first narrative centres around the improvement in macroeconomic stability and the sagging growth rate. A weak economic growth sits uneasily with improved macroeconomic stability. India GDP growth rate for 2020 was -7.96%, a 12.01% decline from 2019. The country’s GDP growth rate for 2019 was 4.04%, a 2.49% decline from 2018. Again, the GDP growth rate for 2018 was 6.53%, a 0.26% decline from 2017. The GDP growth rate for 2017 was 6.80%, a 1.46% decline from 2016.

In essence, India’s GDP growth rate of 8.3% in 2016 has turned into minus 7.96% in 2020, growth momentum steadily declining in all these five years. However, the estimated growth rate of 2021-22 has marginally crossed the growth rate of 2016, after a lapse of five years.

On the other hand, there was reasonable macro-economic stability, in terms of gross fiscal deficit of central government which was contained below 5% during the five years between 2015-16 and 2019-20. Infact, the fiscal deficit was around 3.5% till 2018-19. The fiscal deficit shot up to 6.8% only in the pandemic year of 2020-21.

According to the World Inequality Report 2022, the top 10 per cent of Indians had about 96 times more income on average than the bottom 50 per cent. The top one per cent of the population in India earns more than one-fifth of the total national income in 2021 while the bottom half earns just 13.1 per cent, said the World Inequality Report. The economic reforms and liberalization adopted by India have mostly benefited the top one per cent, the latest report for 2022 said.