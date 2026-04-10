Ujjain’s shadows and sunlight: Why Dharmendra Pradhan’s claim betrays science
The education minister’s claim that "Ujjain lies at the Equator–Tropic of Cancer intersection" is demonstrably false
Why did the man steering India’s school curriculum feel the need to make such an outrageously false claim? Was it driven by WhatsApp forwards, a polished presentation from an RSS affiliate, or simply unchecked nationalist hype? The public has a right to know — especially when statements like these from the top risk normalising misinformation and eroding trust in education policy.
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s assertion that “Ujjain is where the Equator and the Tropic of Cancer meet” is not merely a gaffe; it is a startling display of ignorance of basic geography and science.
Why the claim is scientifically impossible — and embarrassingly so
The Equator sits at 0° latitude, circling Earth’s waist between the poles. The Tropic of Cancer lies at about 23.4° North, the farthest north the Sun ever shines straight down. These parallel latitude lines — east-west belts — never intersect; geometry forbids it, like claiming parallel train tracks cross at a station. The Equator is deep south of India, while the Tropic slices through Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and beyond — no Ujjain junction in sight.
Pradhan’s error paints these lines as crossing roads, not global parallels. It’s as absurd as saying 0 and 10 meet on a number line. When India’s Education Minister peddles this in public, it begs the question: What WhatsApp chain or partisan briefing convinced him latitudes bend to political will? Public reactions — from scientists on X to meme-makers — have rightly shredded it, highlighting how such ignorance from leaders fuels viral ridicule and distrust.
Ujjain’s real legacy: Historical nuance, not fabricated intersections
Ujjain shines in ancient Indian astronomy, from Surya Siddhanta calculations using it as a prime meridian-like reference. Civilisations worldwide picked local hubs — Alexandria, Baghdad, Paris — for their maps. This heritage merits pride and classroom time, showing how early thinkers charted the skies with ingenuity.
But twisting it to claim an Equator-Tropic meetup at Ujjain conflates symbolism with science. Earth’s axial tilt fixes the Tropic; the equatorial plane sets the Equator. No amount of cultural flexing relocates them. Pradhan’s outburst didn’t celebrate history—it sparked outrage, with netizens demanding: Did RSS echo chambers or viral pseudoscience trigger this?
Mahakal Standard Time: Geopolitics masquerading as science
Pradhan’s push for “Mahakal Standard Time” (MST) over GMT, pegged to Ujjain as a “global centre,” isn’t inherently flawed — meridians are arbitrary conventions, once tied to Paris or DC. The issue? Framing it as reclaiming India’s glory by inventing geography, not just swapping longitudes. Why the need for fake facts? Public domain chatter points to WhatsApp lore and affiliate narratives hyping Ujjain as Earth’s literal pivot, betraying a deeper allergy to empirical truth.
Education policy under siege by ministerial blunders
As curriculum czar, Pradhan shapes how millions learn Earth’s shape, latitude parallels, and solar paths. His gaffe undermines teachers battling misinformation, blurring science and folklore. India’s astronomical past — star catalogs, time math — should inspire rigorous study, not slogan-fueled distortions. The digital uproar proves the public smells the rot: Ignorance at the top isn’t “pride”; it’s a betrayal.
A call for accountability, not posturing
Pradhan could champion Ujjain’s true role — zodiac innovations, pre-global timekeeping — without warping the planet. Instead, he’s handed critics ammo. For science, heritage, and credible education, he must clarify or retract. The nation deserves leaders who honor facts, not ones who parrot forwards. People have a right to know: What really prompted this outburst?
~Hasnain Naqvi is a former member of the history faculty at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai
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