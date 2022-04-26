Ukraine dents government’s image

At the post-2+2 dialogue news conference, Blinken was speaking against the backdrop of the Country Report on Human Rights Practices brought out annually by his own State Department that has for the past two years stopped just short of accusing the Modi regime of crimes against humanity.

The media conference was jointly addressed by Blinken and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, alongwith India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

That perception of Modi-governed India has changed is evinced from the fact that just last July on his official visit to India, Blinken had chosen to paper over the political turbulence in India. Asked whether he had referred to the “backslide” in India’s human rights record during his talks with Indian authorities, he had noted: “The relationship between our two countries is so important and so strong, because it is a relationship between our democracies. One of the elements that Americans admire most about India is the steadfast commitment of its people to democracy, pluralism, to human rights and fundamental freedoms.” He pointed to the free press and independent judiciary as part of the “self-righting mechanisms” that he said could repair challenges to any democracy.

His observations had run counter to his State Department’s Country Report released only four months earlier that pointed to “restrictions on free expression and media, including violence, threats of violence, or unjustified arrests or prosecutions against journalists”. As regards the judiciary, the report observed “…but the judicial system experienced delays, capacity challenges, and corruption”. It added, “The judicial system remained seriously overburdened and lacked modern case management systems, often delaying or denying justice.”

The Modi government has been stigmatised by the Indian public and the Opposition for its excesses against citizens, and the world is increasingly taking note of this. Such issues have called into question Modi’s own claims that he is the only leader who can provide a strong government and make India a “superpower”. He has also since 2015 been speaking of India as a vishwaguru, or Teacher to the World.

The Biden administration appears unimpressed, and seems to be yet weighing the odds on defining its partnership with India. Biden has questioned the ruling Hindu right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party’s Citizenship Amendment Act that seeks to disenfranchise select minorities and deport them. In her meeting with Modi in Washington last September, Indian-origin Vice President Kamala Harris did not shirk from impressing upon him how imperative it was to defend democratic principles and institutions, and to uphold human rights.

Blinken’s unprecedented censure drew an unprecedented riposte from Jaishankar. “On the human rights issue, no, we did not discuss human rights during this meeting,” he said. “This meeting was primarily focused on political-military affairs.” He nonetheless added that the issue had cropped up in previous talks, and went on to say: “I would tell you that we also take our views on other people’s human rights situation, including that of the United States. So we take up human rights issues when they arise in this country, especially when they pertain to our community.”