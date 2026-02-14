One-sided, humiliating and unacceptable

He had heard of ‘frameworks’ for an agreement. And he’d heard of ‘interim agreements’. But would someone please explain what a ‘framework to an interim agreement’ was? Economist Rathin Roy’s scathing reaction to the India-US joint statement summed up the absurdities of the ‘major deal’ hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tom-tommed by his underlings in government.

The announcement, the timing and the language used left no doubt that India had, as former finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg put it, capitulated.

On 2 February, four days before the joint statement was issued, US President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that the Indian prime minister had agreed to the long-awaited trade deal, that India had agreed to stop buying Russian oil, that India would buy American products ‘at a much higher level’ and purchase much more from the US and Venezuela. In return, the US would reduce ‘reciprocal tariffs’ from 25 to 18 per cent.

This was followed by PM Modi’s tweet welcoming the tariff reduction, stressing his friendship with Trump and declaring that the partnership would unlock ‘immense potential’ for both countries.

The euphoria lasted all of four days. On 6 February, the one-page joint statement (a.k.a. ‘framework to an interim agreement’) was issued from Washington D.C. while India was still asleep. This was most unusual. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) released the statement at 4.20 am IST. Bereft of details as it was, there was enough there to shock trade experts.