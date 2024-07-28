US presidential election: Prosecutor vs felon

Reportedly mentored in her formative years by her maternal grandfather P.V. Gopalan, a progressive Indian civil servant in the Nehruvian era, the current vice-president of the United States of America, Kamala Devi Harris, stands on the threshold of history.

If the majority support she has received from the nearly 4,000 delegates who will attend the Democratic Party convention starting 19 August translates to a nomination, she will become the first person of Indian origin to stand for election for the most powerful post in the world. If elected, she will also break the glass ceiling by becoming America’s first woman president.

Within 48 hours of President Joseph Biden endorsing her as the Democratic presidential candidate on 21 July, she had — according to a Reuters/Ipsos US-wide poll among registered voters — taken a two-percentage point lead over the Republican Party nominee Donald Trump: 44 per cent to 42 per cent.

In a 24-hour blitzkrieg after Biden announced he was abandoning his re-election bid, Harris — who said she would ‘earn and win’ the nomination — moved into an almost unassailable lead, with heavyweight Democrats and caucuses extending their support, and her campaign fund simultaneously doubling.

All 23 Democratic state governors and every Democratic Party chair in the 50 American states backed her, as did former US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hilary Clinton, erstwhile secretary of state who lost to Trump in the 2016 contest for the White House. Influential black and Hispanic groups, too, immediately lined up behind Harris.

Initially, another former president, Barack Obama, while commending Biden on his courageous move, was silent on endorsing Harris. "We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead," he wrote. "But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges."

Harris’ candidature is expected to become official well before the Democratic convention, with a running mate likely to be in place by 7 August. A vetting procedure is underway and informed circles believe the selection could be a Democrat from one of the swing states. Among these are Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro, North Carolina governor Roy Cooper and Arizona senator Mark Kelly, a former astronaut.