Vox pop: ‘The power and wisdom of the wretched of India’

Voice

An allegory

The story is of a girl who was unable to sing for a decade. She felt her voice being throttled, her throat felt as if it had many hands around it trying to strangle and silence her. A mob of people wearing orange robes and scarves was never too far from her. At the helm of this mob were a few men who dealt only in the currency of hatred and untruth. The mob was in thrall of the orange men and was made to believe they were invincible.

Then one day, after sustained effort by courageous truth-tellers who worked to unite a divided people that could not even see their own penury, a little light was visible at the end of what had felt like an unending tunnel.

There was a new spring in the step of people whose blindfolds had been taken away and there was the redolence of hope in the air.

The girl cleared her throat to try and find her voice again. She could not produce a faultless note yet. So, she thought she would learn to breathe again.

A deep breath.

In

Out

In

Out

SABITHA SATCHI is a writer and art curator