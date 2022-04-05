What does a free democracy look like?

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), based in London, has consistently published a ranking of the world’s democracies, called the ‘Democracy Index’ since 2006. It bases the ranking of democratic countries on a set of 60 questions, such as whether the elections are free and fair, the voters feel secure enough to vote, the influence of foreign powers on local elections and whether the civil servants are empowered to implement the policies.

Every year when the index is published, it galvanizes the governments into a dizzy, prompting them to send their own set of questionnaires to the EIU asking for details on its methodology. The local media in the countries which are ranked lower than previous years go into a spin to rubbish the index and criticize the west for passing judgments on local governance.

This is also followed by debates on pro-government television channels, and lengthy forwards on messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.

There’s one country which constantly ranks at the top of the EIU’s democracy index, and not by coincidence, also ranks among the highest on the happiness index. I would assume the two are intertwined.

This small Nordic country spread in 148 square miles and with a population of just over 5 million, is Norway. What does democracy look like in Norway, for it be consistently named the most democratic country in the world? Norwegians are said to describe their democracy as more collaborative, than confrontational.

Norway is a unitary sovereign state with a constitutional monarchy, and a parliamentary system of governance. It was a founding member of the NATO, is an oil rich country, with keen participation in the dialogues around Climate Change, owing to its own problem of the melting ice.