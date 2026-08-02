What exactly is India asking the world to vote for?

The 'Mother of Democracy' is standing for a non-permanent elected seat at the United Nations Security Council. Non-permanent because it is a two-year term, and elected because 10 seats are shared between the 188 member states wanting to sit alongside the five permanent members. These 10 seats come with no veto power, so if any one of China, America, France, Russia or the UK does not want something, it is rejected no matter how the other 14 vote.

'Mother' has been elected eight times before, the last time as recently as 2021-22. I cannot remember what we achieved then and am unsure why we are contesting again, but a clue is available in the date. The term is for 2028 and 2029, which means that bang in the middle of the next general election, we will have the opportunity to erect hoardings and pretend we are globally important. Remember the G20 presidency from a couple of years ago.

Elections at the UN are in June next year and there is one other candidate in the Asia-Pacific group whom we have to defeat (or get to withdraw), and that is Tajikistan. It has the advantage of being endorsed by the 56 voting members of the Organisation of Islamic Conference and of attracting the sympathy vote as a nation that has never been elected even once.

Candidates need the support of two-thirds of the total 193 member states — 129 votes if all nations are present and voting. Theoretically, it is possible for us to win without any of the 56 OIC votes, but it will be tough. We must do some jugaad to get Tajikistan to withdraw or break the Muslim bloc with the appeal of our platform.

So what is our platform? It was announced through an address by external affairs minister S. Jaishankar. As with most things in New India, the acronym is the most important bit. This time we have been given SHANTI, which expands to 'Securing Holistic Advancement through Norms, Trust and Integrity'. It sounds like something our election commission says, or Delhi Police.