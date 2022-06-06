What is election strategist Prashant Kishor's own political future in Bihar?

In recent weeks, Prashant Kishor, the election strategist has been making predictions about the future of political parties—indeed, the future of Indian politics itself ! But what about the future of the political party he is planning to launch? He has refrained from crystal gazing and predicting the future of his own party so far.

In his new avatar he has descended in Bihar, where he is not talking of transforming India. He is talking of transforming Bihar. Why Bihar? Bihar is at the bottom of all indices, he says. He wants to haul it out of the marshland. And, also because it is his home state. He obviously believes he can connect with Biharis more easily as a politician than he can with people in another state.

But is there space for him? Is there space for a new political party in overcrowded Bihar? The three leading parties—the Janata Dal (United), the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Rashtriya Janata Dal—occupy 99 percent of the political space. There have been minor parties —the Hindustani Awam Party, the Lok Janshakti Party, Vikassheel Insaan Party, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen—but the they have mostly served as prey to the three major parties. Where will Kishor’s party get in?

There is an even more fundamental thing to ponder for him. The three major parties were not founded out of thin air. They came out of movements. The RJD and JD(U) came out of the socialist movement. The BJP came out of the Hindutva movement. Though Congress and Left parties are on the margins in the state, they too came out of people’s movements.

The minor parties however originated in perceived grievances of a particular caste or community. LJP and HAM drew sustenance from the support of sections of the Dalits, the VIP of the Mallahs, the RLSP of the Kushwahas and the AIMIM of the Muslims.