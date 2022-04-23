What the fringe taught me about Quran & Islam

I confess that I did not know much about the Quran, the holy book the Muslims believe was revealed to Prophet Muhammad by Allah himself, and which contains within it, along with the hadiths, all that is there in Islam.

The knowledge about the Bible had come to me through the study of English literature. No such opportunity came my way in respect of the Quran. Browsing through a volume, entitled, The Hundred Great Books of all Times, I did come across an article on the Quran.

It was, however too brief to give me any meaningful insight into the great book. It was the fringe’s attempt to associate radicalism, intolerance and not the least, subjugation of women with the Quran that one day brought me to the great book. I wanted to know for myself what was contained therein. My friend Tariq’s wonderful little booklet, Islam-An Introduction provided me with information about the basic concepts contained in the Quran and helped me locate the specific references.

Common wisdom told me that a book that had acquired 1.9 billion adherents for the creed which was fast catching up with the world’s largest religion, Christianity, could not teach anything but righteousness. The first few verses of the Quran confirmed my belief.

The Quran opens with invocation to “Allah, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful.” The expression is repeated and path to righteousness and a straight life is sought through his blessings. The expression, “Allah, the Most Compassionate” forms the opening of all the Chapters of the Quran, except one, lending immense significance to the compassionate and merciful attribute of God. Such a God can guide Mankind only to lead a life of righteousness.

The most fundamental tenet of Islam, the faith the Quran propagates is itsbelief in one God, or monotheism and the word that bears witness to this sole reality of God and the prophethood of Muhammad is Shahadah, that translates as, “There is no god but Allah, and Muhammad is the Apostle of Allah”. This negates the existence of all other deities. A believer has to preface this with, “I bear witness that …”.

The reason for believing in one God is not to be found in the skies but on Earth. ‘The great struggle of the Prophet’, writes Kenneth Cragg, ‘was against idolatry and tribal superstition, against belief in a variety of pagan powers thought to dwell in wells and winds and hills. His mission was to give the lie to these fictions and fears proclaiming against them the unquestionable lordship of God. It was not that the divine sovereignty needed this defence. It was people’s misguided and perverse distortions that required its reiteration. It is only as notions that idols need to be denied, for they exist only in the human mind’. (Kenneth Cragg, The House of Islam, Page, 8)