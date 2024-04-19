What we say and how we vote

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair…’

The opening lines of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities, a novel set in London and Paris during the French Revolution and first published in 1859, is oddly resonant; you might even imagine them an apt description of the India of today.

The pre-poll survey conducted by CSDS-Lokniti, among 10,000-odd Indians across 18 states, is also a good mirror of our paradoxical times. The Lokniti survey, a research programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS), both confirms and challenges many of our beliefs about India, our rulers and ourselves.

The finding that an overwhelming majority of Indians still believe in the pluralistic character of the country, that they think India belongs to people of all religions and not just Hindus, took many of us by surprise.

Under Narendra Modi’s leadership, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has brought India to the brink of a make-or-break reckoning with its secular Constitution. We are within a hair’s breadth of becoming a Hindu Rashtra. Unless, as this survey seems to indicate, our pluralist DNA speaks in the forthcoming elections.