Why India needs to really pay attention to FATF

We begin with two headlines from this month. One says: ‘FATF's Thumbs-Up To India's Efforts To Tackle Terror Financing, Money Laundering: Why It Matters’. Another goes: ‘FATF Flags Terror Financing Lacunae In Indian NGO Sector’.

Let us see what these mean when put together. If one were to follow the news conscientiously nowadays, one would find Indian authorities outlawing at least one non-governmental organisation (NGO) every month. The closure of these organisations at least finds a mention in the media. There are many others, in fact the majority, that shut down in the darkness, with no news of their demise.

This is because under this government, data on the closure of NGOs has been pulled down from the official websites where these things were previously made public. Outrage and protest against the relentless shrinking of civic space by the Indian government have also been criminalised. Deliberate attempts are being made to force civil society into submission every day.

But that is exactly what we need to be questioning right now — clearly and loudly. What makes it an especially opportune moment is that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has published India’s mutual evaluation report (MER) after a gap of 14 years, calling out India for non-compliance with its standards in regulating the non-profit sector.

Now one may ask, what is the FATF and why is it important? The FATF is an inter-governmental body with 40 members — India among them — mandated to tackle global money laundering, terrorist financing and countering the financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. It functions by setting international standards for countries and then regularly evaluating and ranking countries’ anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorist regimes against those standards.