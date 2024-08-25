Why quota within quota matters

The word reservation is like an arrow that pierces through the intellect of many without ever moving. In fact, the irony is that casteism was unleashed not as an arrangement, rather it spread like disease or bondage.

If an Abraham Lincoln polishes his own shoes, he doesn’t become untouchable. What happens is that American society chooses him as its leader, voluntarily. If there was any conflict there, it was racial, not ethnic.

After the Supreme Court’s decision on 1 August 2024 regarding the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Mahadalits — be they the Valmiki/Mazhabi Samaj, the Musahar, the Madiga, the Chakkiliya or the Arunthathiyar — so many hitherto unimaginable forms appeared, the mind boggled.

There used to be a societal belief that if there was any dispute, go to a Darvesh scholar. Perhaps this is how the judiciary was formed, beginning with five panchas making a panchayat (a council of five). But today, the forward Dalit leaders and scholars ignore all decorum and stand in opposition to equality.

When they argue that Mahadalits should have studied and become equal to them, it seems as if the opponents of reservation in 1930–32 handed their daggers over to today’s forward Dalits and said, here, stab Ambedkar through the heart.

The question that naturally arises is this: given that all Dalits have been exploited and oppressed for years, how did some get ahead and some lag behind? The hon’ble Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud illustrated this with an example: the man pushing and shoving to get into an overcrowded train is bound to stop others from doing so.

Secondly, among the Dalits, the Ati or Mahadalits have also been formed by the mechanisms of the social system. Society has always kept sanitation workers at arm’s length. In the market, albeit by the wayside, the Dalit making or stitching shoes learned how to negotiate with both society and the market. That is how one got ahead and the other got left behind.