SC declines to stay Patna HC ruling overturning Bihar's quota increase to 65%

In a setback to the Bihar government, the Supreme Court on Monday, 29 July refused to stay a Patna High Court order setting aside the amended reservation laws in the state that enabled the Nitish Kumar dispensation to raise quotas for Dalits, tribals and backward classes from 50 per cent to 65 percent.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwla and Manoj Misra, however, agrees to hear as many as 10 petitions of the Bihar government against the Patna HC verdict.

The top court, which did not even issue notices on the pleas, granted leave for appeal and said the petitions will be heard in September.