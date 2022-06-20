Why Vivek Agnihotri must now make a sequel to ‘The Kashmir Files’

The Kashmir Files, the film centred on the exodus of Hindus from Jammu and Kashmir at the height of the separatist militancy in the 1990s, drew a picture of the prevailing environment which can be encapsulated as follows: one, the central government was totally indifferent to the slaughter and sufferings of the Hindus (the ‘nationalist’ officer Brahma Dutt’s repeated SoSes to the Centre receives a cold response); two, the state government was protecting militants (Farooq Bitta, the villain of the film, is seen in comfortable company with the chief minister); and three, the media was ‘sleeping’ with the terrorists and presenting their point of view (TV reporter Vishnu Ram says the Hindus, though a minority, had ‘cornered’ all government jobs and benefits, and they ‘decided to leave’ Kashmir when their ‘monopoly crumbled’ once the educated youth of the Muslim majority started challenging it).

The BJP promoted the film on a scale of propaganda blitzkrieg no political party had ever pushed a movie in the history of Indian cinema—probably not even in the history of world cinema, excluding of course the several obscure but authoritarian parties that ruled many countries in the past or are still ruling several nations. No party in power in a democracy ever mounted such a conspicuous, caterwauling and cacophonous campaign for the exhibition and viewing of a film.

Why did the BJP—from Prime Minister Narendra Modi down to the chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states to the party’s lowest officials in towns and villages—commend the film to the people and induce millions of them to go to the theatres and see it?

Not just because it exposed the direct or indirect ‘complicity’ of the previous regimes in Delhi and Srinagar with the evil forces that mounted a barbaric campaign to tear Kashmir out of India, but also because it made the prophecy of a new era with the arrival of a new regime at the Centre. The prophecy is made through Pushkar Nath Pandit, the main character of the film who epitomizes the spine-chilling killings and miseries of the Hindus.

Away from his homeland, just before dying, in a voice young and fruity with optimism he tells his grandson: “It is happening. You might not see it but it is happening. The Prime Minister will write to me when they scrap Article 370. He will write to me, ‘Shri Pushkar Nath Pandit, the grandfather of Krishna Pandit, we have seen all your six thousand letters. We declare that you are no longer a migrant. You can go back to Kashmir.’ We won’t go back to Kashmir on a plane. We will go in a car. I will show you the Martand temple, Kheer Bhawani, Talamula, Habba Kadal, Rainawari…”