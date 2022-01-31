Will the Union Budget address growing poverty, pain and inequality?

All eyes are on the upcoming Union Budget to see whether this too will be guided more by politics and populism or address the prevailing pain and boost growth. To deal with poverty and pain is after all the main function of economic policy. Their other task is to try and make people’s life more comfortable by using technology and services.

We are on the brink. The economy was already in bad-shape before the pandemic. The frequent reshuffling of RBI Governors, Chief Economic Advisors and crucial functionaries in the Finance Ministry were also not very helpful. While a team of 150 economists helped the former UPA Government headed by Dr Manmohan Singh to frame policies, the Modi Government has by and large sidelined most of them.

While the present Government took the economy for granted and failed to anticipate the disasters it could face, the pandemic came to its rescue. It allowed the Government to take the upper hand, blame the act of God and to try and ride out the storm.

The founder of HDFC bank, Deepak Parekh, was appointed chairman of a committee set up by Dr Manmohan Singh. This was an honorary post that carried the rank of a Minister of State. The committee was mandated to assess financing requirements in 10 key physical infrastructure sectors -- electricity, roads and bridges, telecom, railways, irrigation, water supply and sanitation, ports, airports, storage and oil and gas pipelines. The Committee would suggest measures on issues for financing like sourcing of overseas funds, availability of debt and equity and formulation of comprehensive data. But the Modi’s government dropped Parekh and reconstituted the advisory panel.

Demonetisation, while destroying the informal economy, did have some positive spin offs at the macro level. Several industrialists who engaged in money laundering during the UPA regime were forced to slow down or change course. But almost the entire chunk of money came back into the banking system while farmers and the common man suffered because politics was given priority over execution, especially in the cooperative sector. Small investors and famers were the worst sufferers due to demonetization.