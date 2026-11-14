World Bank estimates of India's poverty and employment are way off the mark

The World Bank, in a report in April 2025, had spoken of a dramatic decline in poverty in India between 2011 and 2023. In a recent brief, reported widely by the Indian mainstream media, the World Bank once again hailed India's sharp reduction in poverty, driven by economic growth, rising consumption, expanding employment and social protection. The World Bank claimed that India’s experience offers important lessons for developing countries.

Those below the extreme poverty line of $3 per day are supposed to have declined from 27.1 per cent of the population in 2011 to 2.6 per cent in 2023. It also notes a massive increase in employment. It attributes the decline in poverty to a rise in consumption, but flags high youth unemployment, employment concentration in low-productivity activities and broadly unchanged real earnings. How do these World Bank figures square with the plight of the crisis-ridden unorganised sector in India, which employs 94 per cent of the workers?

As many as 310 million unorganised sector workers are registered on the e-Shram portal, according to the PM, and 90 per cent of them reported an income of less than Rs 10,000 per month. These are actually the better-off workers, with access to a computer. In April this year, the protesting workers in Noida and other places, working in decent establishments, also said they earned around Rs 10,000 per month. During the pandemic, 84 per cent of workers said they did not have savings to last even a week without work. That is how precarious the existence of most Indian workers is.

Poverty estimation: Several issues arise regarding the World Bank report on poverty and inequality in India. First, the World Bank is not a data-gathering agency. It takes government data and interprets it, thus reproducing errors in the official data.