11 years of neglect turning MGNREGA lifeless: Congress warns govt

On the 20th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) — once hailed as a lifeline for rural India — Congress struck a sharp note of dissent, accusing the Narendra Modi government of starving the scheme of funds and turning its promise of dignity through work into a hollow mockery.

Marking the 20th anniversary of MGNREGA becoming law, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said that instead of celebrating the achievements of the world’s largest social welfare programme, India is forced to confront its “very uncertain future under this government.”

Ramesh pointed out that the finance ministry’s rules cap expenditure for schemes at 60 per cent of the allocated budget in the first half of the fiscal year.

“The ministry has already blown through 60 per cent of its MGNREGA budget within just five months, raising doubts about what lies ahead for crores of rural families,” he said in a post on X.