2025 Waqf law: SC stalls key provisions but refuses to stay entire law

The Supreme Court on Monday, 15 September, stayed several provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including clauses granting collectors the authority to decide the status of waqf properties.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, with justice Augustine George Masih, observed that permitting the executive to determine citizens’ rights would violate the principle of separation of powers.

“Executive officer cannot be permitted to determine the rights of citizens,” CJI Gavai said while issuing the interim order.

"However some sections need some protection,” he said.

Among the provisions paused was the power of collectors to declare a waqf property as government land and alter revenue records. The court also stayed the clause requiring a person to have practised Islam for five years before dedicating property as waqf.

However, the bench refused to stay the entire Act, reiterating that judicial intervention is warranted only in the “rarest of rare cases.”

The directions were described as prima facie and interim, leaving scope for both the petitioners and the government to argue the law’s constitutional validity at the final hearing.