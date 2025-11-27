26 lakh Bengal voter names don’t match 2002 rolls: Election Commission

The Election Commission has drawn back the curtain on a striking revelation in West Bengal’s electoral landscape: nearly 26 lakh names in the state’s current voter rolls do not align with entries recorded in the voter lists of 2002. The finding, an official disclosed on Wednesday, emerged from a sweeping and painstaking comparison between the latest rolls and those compiled across multiple states during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise conducted between 2002 and 2006.

This revelation comes as the state races through an enormous digitisation effort. By Wednesday afternoon, more than six crore enumeration forms — each one a small but vital fragment of the democratic mosaic — had been converted into digital records under the ongoing SIR process.

“Once digitised, these forms undergo an elaborate mapping procedure,” the official explained to PTI. “They are matched against the SIR archives, and our initial analysis shows that around 26 lakh names could not yet be reconciled with earlier records.”

Behind this large number lies a story of mobility and demographic transformation. Many of the individuals whose names appeared in the earlier voter rolls of other states may have relocated to West Bengal over the past two decades. Such voters, the official emphasised, remain full citizens entitled to the franchise — regardless of which state once recorded their names. It was by cross-matching Bengal’s rolls with those of other states that the commission identified the large pool of currently unmatched names. And as digitisation continues at pace, the figure may grow.