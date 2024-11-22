3 BJP leaders taken over its Himachal unit to accumulate wealth: Congress

Mahajan, Sharma and Rana have all switched sides from the Congress to the BJP in recent times. While Mahajan was elected to the lone Rajya Sabha seat from Himachal Pradesh in February 2024, Sharma and Rana were among the six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in favour of Mahajan before joining the BJP in March.

The Congress ministers also accused the three leaders of conspiring against chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu after he put an end to corruption in the state, much to the trio's distress.

The BJP has become a lie-spreading machine instead of doing politics in the interest of the people, they claimed.