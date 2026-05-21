3 lakh MP farmers dropped from ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ scheme: Kamal Nath

Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday alleged that more than three lakh farmers have been removed from the list of beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state under the BJP government.

In a statement issued to the press, Kamal Nath accused the Madhya Pradesh government of “deceiving farmers in every possible way” and claimed that the number of beneficiaries under the scheme had sharply declined within a year.

According to him, while 86.49 lakh farmers received benefits under the PM-Kisan scheme during 2024-25, the number fell to 83.01 lakh in 2025-26.

“More than three lakh farmers have been excluded from the scheme in a hidden manner,” Nath alleged.

The Congress leader further claimed that e-KYC verification of over 80,000 farmers is still pending, while around 1.87 lakh farmers’ bank accounts are not linked with Aadhaar numbers.