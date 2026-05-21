3 lakh MP farmers dropped from ‘Kisan Samman Nidhi’ scheme: Kamal Nath
Congress leader accuses Madhya Pradesh govt of “deceiving farmers” and claims PM-Kisan beneficiaries have sharply declined within a year
Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday alleged that more than three lakh farmers have been removed from the list of beneficiaries under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in the state under the BJP government.
In a statement issued to the press, Kamal Nath accused the Madhya Pradesh government of “deceiving farmers in every possible way” and claimed that the number of beneficiaries under the scheme had sharply declined within a year.
According to him, while 86.49 lakh farmers received benefits under the PM-Kisan scheme during 2024-25, the number fell to 83.01 lakh in 2025-26.
“More than three lakh farmers have been excluded from the scheme in a hidden manner,” Nath alleged.
The Congress leader further claimed that e-KYC verification of over 80,000 farmers is still pending, while around 1.87 lakh farmers’ bank accounts are not linked with Aadhaar numbers.
“Because of this, many farmers are not receiving installment payments in their accounts,” he said.
Demanding immediate intervention, Nath urged the government to release pending payments to all eligible farmers instead of “harassing” them through procedural hurdles.
He also raised allegations of cyber fraud linked to wheat procurement payments in Shivpuri district.
According to Nath, several farmers who sold wheat at the Minimum Support Price (MSP) did not receive payments in their bank accounts, with the money allegedly being transferred to suspicious accounts.
“A large number of farmers have become victims of cyber fraud. There should be a thorough investigation and affected farmers must be compensated immediately,” he said.
Nath further alleged that despite the BJP repeatedly highlighting the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the actual number of beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh has significantly declined.
The Madhya Pradesh government has not yet responded to the allegations.
With IANS inputs
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