40–50 years of power through vote theft: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP
Congress leader says PM Modi and Amit Shah have stayed silent on his vote-rigging charges
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, 26 August, launched a sharp attack on the NDA government and the Election Commission (EC) over the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, urging citizens to safeguard their right to vote as a way of protecting the Constitution.
Addressing a rally in Madhubani during the Congress’ Voter Adhikar Yatra, Gandhi alleged that the BJP, with the help of the EC, was indulging in “vote chori” (vote theft). “The SIR in Bihar has exposed the BJP and the Election Commission, which is why people have started calling BJP leaders ‘vote chor’,” he claimed.
The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the EC had deleted the names of 65 lakh voters in Bihar, and alleged that an equal number would now be added to benefit the BJP. “Amit Shah once said the BJP would remain in power for 40–50 years. Now I understand why — because they are stealing votes, starting from Gujarat itself,” he remarked.
Rahul Gandhi asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah have remained silent on his charges of electoral manipulation. “BJP leaders are indulging in vote theft through the Election Commission… People must come forward to protect their right to vote and the Constitution,” he said, warning that without voting rights, the Constitution cannot be safeguarded.
He further alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not respect the Constitution because it guarantees equal rights to all.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines