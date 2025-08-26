40–50 years of power through vote theft: Rahul Gandhi targets BJP

The leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said the EC had deleted the names of 65 lakh voters in Bihar, and alleged that an equal number would now be added to benefit the BJP. “Amit Shah once said the BJP would remain in power for 40–50 years. Now I understand why — because they are stealing votes, starting from Gujarat itself,” he remarked.

Rahul Gandhi asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home minister Amit Shah have remained silent on his charges of electoral manipulation. “BJP leaders are indulging in vote theft through the Election Commission… People must come forward to protect their right to vote and the Constitution,” he said, warning that without voting rights, the Constitution cannot be safeguarded.

He further alleged that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) does not respect the Constitution because it guarantees equal rights to all.

With PTI inputs