47 MPs including Adhir Chowdhury suspended so far, Opp terms it 'heights of tyranny'

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, along with several other Opposition MPs, was suspended from the Lok Sabha on Monday for the remainder of the winter session. This brings the total number of suspended lawmakers today to 33. In total, 47 Opposition MPs have been suspended from both houses of Parliament so far.

While the Opposition called the suspension “heights of tyranny”, the ruling BJP claimed the suspension follows disruptions caused by Opposition MPs protesting the Parliament security breach incident.

Chowdhury's fellow Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, DMK MPs TR Balu and Dayanidhi Maran, and the TMC's Saugata Roy are among those suspended.

The proposal for suspension was presented by parliamentary affairs minister Prahlad Joshi in the House, and was later adopted by a voice vote.