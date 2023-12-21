Five-member National Alliance Committee to facilitate seat sharing: Kharge at CWC meet

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed concern about the "undermining of democracy" and the passing of significant bills in the Lok Sabha without proper discussion and debate. He underscored that a "conspiracy" is being hatched to transform Parliament into a platform for the ruling BJP, citing the unfortunate suspension of 143 MPs during the current parliamentary winter session.

Kharge was addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party's top decision-making body, in Delhi on Thursday. He also informed CWC that a five-member National Alliance Committee (NAC) has been formed to facilitate discussions on seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

This decision followed discussions with alliance partners after the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc on 19 December, where 28 opposition parties were in attendance. "The fourth meeting of the INDIA alliance was held on 19 December, 2023. At the meeting, it was unanimously agreed that the seat-sharing process must start immediately. To facilitate this, a five-member National Alliance Committee has been established to engage with various parties in different states, as needed," said Kharge.