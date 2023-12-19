"We have to first come as winners": Kharge on I.N.D.I.A.’s PM candidate

At today's meeting of leaders of the 28 parties making up the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—or INDIA—Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasised the need for unity and victory at the 2024 general elections, before leadership roles and prime ministerial candidates might be discussed.

Kharge, addressing the media on the topic of a 'prime ministerial face' being mooted at this, the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc, stated that the focus should be on winning the elections first.

"We have to first come as winners. If we don't have MPs, what is the use of projecting a PM?" he asked.

Noting that 28 parties had participated in the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc, Kharge added, "All parties have spoken in one voice on how the alliance should function in the future.”

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said that the main focus of the meeting was seat sharing agreements in the different states.

"It was a very successful, fruitful meeting," Venugopal said. "Everybody opened their mind and spoke. There was a little criticism here and there (too) because we are 25–26 parties. (But) the main focus was to finalise the seat sharing."

"A lot many things were discussed but everything cannot be decided today itself," he continued, adding, "Seat sharing discussions should be started immediately—that is what was discussed."