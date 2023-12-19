"We have to first come as winners": Kharge on I.N.D.I.A.’s PM candidate
The Congress president emphasised the need for unity and victory before discussing leadership roles, and underlined that discussions on seat sharing took centrestage
At today's meeting of leaders of the 28 parties making up the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance—or INDIA—Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge emphasised the need for unity and victory at the 2024 general elections, before leadership roles and prime ministerial candidates might be discussed.
Kharge, addressing the media on the topic of a 'prime ministerial face' being mooted at this, the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc, stated that the focus should be on winning the elections first.
"We have to first come as winners. If we don't have MPs, what is the use of projecting a PM?" he asked.
Noting that 28 parties had participated in the fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc, Kharge added, "All parties have spoken in one voice on how the alliance should function in the future.”
Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal said that the main focus of the meeting was seat sharing agreements in the different states.
"It was a very successful, fruitful meeting," Venugopal said. "Everybody opened their mind and spoke. There was a little criticism here and there (too) because we are 25–26 parties. (But) the main focus was to finalise the seat sharing."
"A lot many things were discussed but everything cannot be decided today itself," he continued, adding, "Seat sharing discussions should be started immediately—that is what was discussed."
Venugopal mentioned that local leaders would initiate talks on seat sharing in each state, with senior leaders of the INDIA bloc intervening if differences persisted.
Sources revealed that Mamata Banerjee, the chief of Trinamool Congress, suggested Kharge as a suitable prime ministerial candidate during the meeting. However, Banerjee stressed that the actual decision should be made after achieving victory in the 2024 election.
Regarding Mamata Banerjee's reported suggestion of Kharge as the prime ministerial face, MDMK MP Vaiko mentioned that there was no opposition to the idea among the participants.
"UP, Telangana seat-sharing issues will be resolved. We will try to see how Punjab and Delhi issues can also be resolved. There was no opposition to that suggestion (of) Mallikarjun Kharge for PM face," added Vaiko.
JMM MP Mahua Maji also highlighted that the main discussions at this meeting centred on seat sharing, with some leaders advocating for a resolution before January 1.
She confirmed discussions on a potential prime ministerial candidate did take place, but also added her agreement with Kharge, that no final decision could be made until after winning the elections.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines