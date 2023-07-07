5 opposition MLAs suspended by Tripura assembly speaker

Tripura assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen on Friday suspended five opposition MLAs for the day for disrupting proceedings of the opening day of the budget session.

Later all the opposition members of Tipra Motha Party (TMP), CPI-M and the Congress -- staged walkout protesting the Speaker’s decision while demanding disciplinary action against BJP MLA Jadab Lal Debnath, who was caught on camera watching an obscene video on his mobile phone while the Tripura Assembly session was going on in March.

The unprecedented bedlam began as soon as the house assembled and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy started presenting the annual budget for 2023-24 financial year.

All the members of the TMP, CPI-M and the Congress led by their leaders went to the well of the house and started shouting demanding action against Debnath and the noisy scene continued for over 40 minutes before the Chief Minister Manik Saha named five MLAs to suspend them for the day.