Aadhaar founder Nandan Nilekani joins the list of who’s who of SIR deletion

Nandan Nilekani — Infosys co-founder and, as founding chairman of the Unique Identification Authority of India from 2009 to 2014, the man who built the Aadhaar system that put a number on over a billion Indians — has found his own name caught up in the discrepancy list of Karnataka’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

It seems that giving the country its most ambitious identity project does not automatically guarantee a smooth entry on the voter rolls of Bengaluru.

Nilekani is not alone.

His wife, author and philanthropist Rohini Nilekani, and their children Nihar Nilekani and Janhavi Nandan Nilekani have all been flagged in the same list, published by the Election Commission of India as part of the ongoing exercise. The reason cited for the family: “unmapped with last SIR”, meaning their current entries could not be matched against the 2002 electoral rolls.

They share the list with an eclectic set of prominent Karnataka residents. Zerodha founders Nikhil Kamath and Nithin Kamath, along with their mother Revathi Kamath, were flagged for a “parents’ name mismatch” in the Bangalore South Assembly constituency. Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar was marked, like the Nilekanis, as “unmapped with last SIR”.

Scientist and Bharat Ratna awardee C.N.R. Rao and Padma Shri social activist Harekala Hajabba also found themselves on the list, flagged respectively for a “self-name mismatch” and a general name mismatch.