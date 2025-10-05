Aadhaar not enough for enrolment as a voter: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Asked if Aadhaar, the biometric identification of residents, will be accepted as a document for enumeration as a voter in the rest of the states where Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is due, the CEC evaded giving a direct answer. He, however, pointed out that the Aadhaar Act itself states that it is not proof of citizenship.

Multiple Supreme Court judgments, he added, had also made it clear that Aadhaar is no proof of either age or residence.

The CEC went on to add that since only Indian citizens above the age of 18 are eligible to exercise their right to franchise, Aadhaar alone will not be enough to enrol as voters in future enumerations.

He, however, referred to enumeration forms distributed in Bihar asking for Aadhaar and clarified that the Election Commission of India had accepted the direction of the Supreme Court and accepted Aadhaar as one of the documents in Bihar during the SIR.