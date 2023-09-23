Aaditya Thackeray 'feels' winds of change in MP, backs Kamal Nath for CM
MP Congress president Kamal Nath's public appearance with Aaditya Thackeray is seen as a move to win Maharashtrian support in the state elections
Shiv Sena leader and former Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray said on Friday 22 September that he could feel an atmosphere of change in Madhya Pradesh, while backing senior Congress leader Kamal Nath for the post of chief minister.
Thackeray made his remarks while addressing a public rally along with Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath at Pandhurna in Chhindwara district, where both leaders unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji.
"We take inspiration from Shivaji to save our country from dictatorship. I feel that there is an atmosphere of change in Madhya Pradesh," Thackeray said. "I want to see you back in the CM's chair (pointing at Nath)."
He also hit out at Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, calling him an "illegal CM", who assumed the chair in June last year with support from the BJP.
Addressing the large gathering, Kamal Nath said he has a strong bond with the Thackeray family. "During the Emergency, Sanjay Gandhi asked me to meet Bal Thackeray for his support. Our bond is very old," Nath added.
This was the first time that Kamal Nath addressed a public rally in Pandhurna after incumbent CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP announced the decision to make Pandhurna a new district.
Political observers feel that by unveiling Shivaji’s statue in Pandhurna, Kamal Nath has played a "masterstroke" to gain support from Maharashtrian people in the forthcoming assembly elections.
There are significant Maharashtrian pockets in nine Madhya Pradesh districts — Khargone, Barwani, Betul, Khandwa, Chhindwara, Seoni, Balaghat, Alirajpur and Burhanpur, located on the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border.
