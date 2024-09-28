AAP to move SC against illegal MCD standing committee poll: Atishi

"Flouting democracy, Constitution and laws, and on the lieutenant governor's instructions, the election of the standing committee member was conducted by making an additional commissioner of the MCD the presiding officer instead of the mayor," she claimed.

The BJP has no regard for the Constitution or rules and regulations and it is not bothered about ripping off democracy, Atishi alleged.

"The LG or the officers do not have the power to call a meeting of the House, yet the LG gave the order, the commissioner obeyed it and called a meeting of the corporation for the election. And instead of the elected mayor, an IAS officer became the presiding officer," she said.

Reacting to Atishi's allegations, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said the chief minister's remarks were "completely driven by political self-interest" and aimed at spreading "confusion".

"Atishi should know that under section 45 of the DMC Act, the formation of the standing committee is mandatory. Under section 487, the LG and the municipal commissioner have the authority to convene a meeting of the corporation under special circumstances and they can appoint a presiding officer for the meeting," Sachdeva said.

He added that Atishi should also explain why the AAP is not allowing the appointment of a Dalit mayor in the MCD in the third year of its tenure, as mandated by the DMC Act.

"She is attempting to divert public attention from the AAP's loss in the standing committee election and the lack of unity among the party's councillors," Sachdeva said.

The BJP leader claimed that the AAP did not even want the standing committee election to be held. The election took place only due to a Supreme Court order passed on August 5 and pressure from the Delhi High Court, Sachdeva claimed.

The chief minister should explain why the MCD had, in an affidavit, assured the high court that the process of constituting the standing committee would be completed by the last week of September, he said.

The municipal commissioner and the mayor called a meeting on 26 September for the election of the standing committee member. However, under "pressure" from AAP leaders, the mayor postponed the meeting to 5 October, which is a direct violation of the affidavit given to the high court, Sachdeva said.