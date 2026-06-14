AAP’s ‘final countdown’ begins, won’t reach double digits in Punjab polls: Congress

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming that the ruling party's "final countdown" had begun and predicting a dramatic collapse in its electoral fortunes in the next Punjab assembly elections.

In a strongly worded statement, Warring dismissed AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal's hopes of seeing chief minister Bhagwant Mann return to power, asserting that voters in Punjab had become disillusioned with the government and were eager for change.

“Take it in writing from me... forget forming the government, the AAP will not even touch the double-digit mark this time and maybe, it will not be able to find enough candidates to field in these elections,” Warring said.

The Congress leader alleged that discontent within the ruling party was growing and claimed that many AAP legislators were looking for an opportunity to abandon what he described as a "sinking ship".

“Over half of its MLAs are just waiting for the right time to jump from the sinking ship,” he claimed.