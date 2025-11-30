Abhishek Banerjee attacks BJP for recycling old EC notice to ‘glorify’ SIR

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday unleashed a scathing critique of the BJP, accusing the ruling party of resorting to its “propaganda machinery” to recycle a four-month-old Election Commission (EC) notification in a bid to falsely glorify the poll body amid mounting controversies surrounding the ongoing SIR exercise.

Banerjee, citing a media report that claimed the EC had doubled remunerations for booth-level officers (from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000) and BLO supervisors (from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000), tagged the original notice, revealing it was issued on 2 August, months before the BJP’s sudden display of enthusiasm.

“When the BJP’s propaganda ecosystem starts dusting off four-month-old notifications to whip up fake excitement and glorify the EC, it exposes a single, undeniable truth: Mr. SIR’s strategy hasn’t just failed — it has COLLAPSED in full public view,” Banerjee wrote on X, his words ringing with defiance.