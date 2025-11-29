SIR in Bengal: 30 lakh names to be deleted from electoral rolls

In a sweeping move to cleanse the voter lists, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to delete approximately 30 lakh names from West Bengal’s electoral rolls, following trends observed in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) exercise and the digitisation of enumeration forms.

Among these, an estimated 16 lakh are deceased voters, while the remainder comprise untraceable voters, duplicates, and those who have permanently shifted to other states.

Officials from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, noted that this figure is based on the current stage of digitisation, covering around 6.73 crore voters, or 88 per cent of the total 7.66 crore voters on the rolls as of 27 October. They cautioned that the final tally of deletions could rise once the digitisation process is fully completed.