SIR in Bengal: 30 lakh names to be deleted from electoral rolls
About 16 lakh are deceased, with the rest being untraceable, duplicate, or relocated voters
In a sweeping move to cleanse the voter lists, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to delete approximately 30 lakh names from West Bengal’s electoral rolls, following trends observed in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) exercise and the digitisation of enumeration forms.
Among these, an estimated 16 lakh are deceased voters, while the remainder comprise untraceable voters, duplicates, and those who have permanently shifted to other states.
Officials from the office of the chief electoral officer (CEO), West Bengal, noted that this figure is based on the current stage of digitisation, covering around 6.73 crore voters, or 88 per cent of the total 7.66 crore voters on the rolls as of 27 October. They cautioned that the final tally of deletions could rise once the digitisation process is fully completed.
“The precise picture of deletions will emerge on December 9, when the draft voters’ list is published,” a CEO’s office insider said.
Meanwhile, the ECI has moved decisively to protect booth level officers (BLOs) amid complaints of undue pressures — both political, from the Trinamool Congress, and administrative, from the state government. To ensure the integrity of the ongoing SIR exercise, the commission has deputed retired IAS officer Subrata Gupta as the special observer, supported by a team of 11 other IAS officers, to monitor proceedings and report back to the Union government.
In addition, the ECI has instructed the West Bengal director general of police, Rajeev Kumar, and Kolkata police commissioner, Manoj Verma, to safeguard BLOs from any intimidation or harassment by political workers. The commission has also directed CEO Manoj Kumar Agarwal to rigorously implement guidelines ensuring polling booths are set up in slums, high-rise complexes, and gated communities, providing accessible voting to all segments of society.
As West Bengal marches toward a cleaner, more accurate electoral roll, the SIR process, supported by digitisation and vigilant oversight, promises to strengthen democratic participation while safeguarding the integrity of the vote.
With IANS inputs
