Abhishek Banerjee challenges BJP to public debate on governance
The BJP claims to have accomplished a great deal. Let it produce a white paper, says TMC general secretary
Addressing an election rally at Dhaniakhali in West Bengal's Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee dared incumbent BJP MP and candidate Locket Chatterjee to confront him with the report cards of both parties on actual development work in the constituency.
Campaigning for the TMC's Hooghly candidate Rachana Banerjee, Abhishek said, "The BJP claims to have accomplished a great deal. Let it produce a white paper. I challenge her (Locket) to face me with our work report cards. We will comfortably emerge victorious."
In tune with the charged political atmosphere in the state, Abhishek also expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc's victory nationally, with the TMC playing a pivotal role. He criticised the Central government's tax policies, highlighting the "disproportionate" GST (goods and services tax) on essential goods compared to luxury items.
"The BJP imposes 18 per cent GST on cumin, a staple spice, while diamonds, a symbol of wealth, are barely taxed," he said, portraying the BJP as favouring the affluent. He also condemned the high inflation rates under the BJP's tenure, affecting essentials like milk, LPG gas, kerosene, and pulses.
Directing his critique at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abhishek characterised him as an 'outsider' visible only during elections, questioning his absence during the Covid pandemic in the state. He also accused Modi of exploiting the Pulwama terrorist attack for electoral gains before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Abhishek warned that the BJP's agenda transcends mere electoral pursuits, alleging attempts to dictate personal choices, including dietary and sartorial preferences.
Shifting his focus to the local economy, Abhishek highlighted that the BJP government's reduced procurement of jute bags from Hooghly's mills is endangering livelihoods dependent on the industry. He defended the state's 'Lakshmir Bhandar' scheme, a financial aid programme for women, and accused the BJP of attempting to halt it.
Addressing the controversial Sandeshkhali saga, Banerjee accused the BJP of conspiring to tarnish Bengal's reputation. He contrasted this with alleged high rates of attacks on tribals in BJP-led states.
Hooghly district is scheduled for polling on 20 May in the fifth phase of elections.
