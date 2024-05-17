Abhishek Banerjee challenges BJP to public debate on governance

Addressing an election rally at Dhaniakhali in West Bengal's Hooghly Lok Sabha constituency, Trinamool Congress (TMC) general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee dared incumbent BJP MP and candidate Locket Chatterjee to confront him with the report cards of both parties on actual development work in the constituency.

Campaigning for the TMC's Hooghly candidate Rachana Banerjee, Abhishek said, "The BJP claims to have accomplished a great deal. Let it produce a white paper. I challenge her (Locket) to face me with our work report cards. We will comfortably emerge victorious."

In tune with the charged political atmosphere in the state, Abhishek also expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc's victory nationally, with the TMC playing a pivotal role. He criticised the Central government's tax policies, highlighting the "disproportionate" GST (goods and services tax) on essential goods compared to luxury items.

"The BJP imposes 18 per cent GST on cumin, a staple spice, while diamonds, a symbol of wealth, are barely taxed," he said, portraying the BJP as favouring the affluent. He also condemned the high inflation rates under the BJP's tenure, affecting essentials like milk, LPG gas, kerosene, and pulses.