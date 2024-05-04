We don't need to learn about women's security from BJP: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee on Friday condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for raising questions on the security of women in West Bengal, while alleging that BJP leaders were involved in incidents of torture of women.

He cited an NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau) report which pronounced Kolkata as the safest city for women in the country.

"You (PM) come to Bengal and talk about torture of women and their safety, but you have leaders like Brij Bhushan Singh, against whom women wrestlers brought sexual harassment charges.

"Modi ji has nominated Singh's son for the Lok Sabha polls from UP... BJP has also given a ticket to the person whose son drove a car into protesting farmers, killing several of them, in Lakhimpur Kheri. And yesterday, a sister working in Raj Bhavan lodged a police complaint against the governor alleging molestation. Do we need to learn about women's safety from these people?" Banerjee said.

The TMC national general-secretary was speaking at an election campaign rally in Raniganj, and also referred to Modi participating in a rally in support of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been accused of sexually assaulting women.

Banerjee also criticised Modi for holding rallies with party leaders who are referring to "Bengalis as Rohingyas, Muslims as Pakistanis and Sikhs as Khalistanis".