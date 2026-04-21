Abhishek Banerjee defends welfare schemes and attacks BJP at Bengal rally

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday strongly defended the West Bengal government’s flagship welfare initiatives while launching a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing it of failing to honour its promises.

Addressing an election rally in Bankura district, the Trinamool Congress leader asserted that the popular Lakshmir Bhandar scheme would continue without interruption, regardless of political developments.

He assured voters that women beneficiaries would keep receiving financial assistance under the programme for life. Under the scheme, women from the general category receive Rs 1,000 per month, while those from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities are entitled to Rs 1,200.

“No one can stop Lakshmir Bhandar,” he said, stressing the ruling party’s commitment to social welfare.

Banerjee criticised the BJP for what he described as a pattern of “unfulfilled promises”, referring to past pledges such as transferring Rs 15 lakh into every bank account and creating two crore jobs annually.

He argued that a party which failed to deliver on such commitments could not be trusted to provide meaningful welfare support.