Defeat of delimitation Bill exposes BJP's discomfort: Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said the fallout from the defeat of the delimitation Bill in the Lok Sabha has laid bare the BJP’s “discomfort” in full public view, and urged the NDA government to move immediately on implementing women’s reservation.

Banerjee, widely regarded as number two in the TMC hierarchy after his aunt and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, said the Constitution Amendment Bill proposing 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures from 2029, along with an increase in Lok Sabha seats to 816, was rejected after Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc raised concerns about fairness.

In a post on X, Banerjee said, “The fallout from the defeat of the Delimitation Bill in the Lok Sabha is exposing the BJP’s discomfort for all to see.”

He argued that the proposal to expand the Lok Sabha to 850 seats and conduct delimitation based on the 2011 Census triggered serious apprehensions over balance and equity in representation.