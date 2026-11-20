Kolkata: TMC supporters assaulted outside PS as cops question Abhishek
TMC alleges political vendetta over threat case as rival supporters clash outside Girish Park police station
Abhishek Banerjee appears before Kolkata Police in connection with an alleged threat case.
TMC and BJP supporters clash outside Girish Park police station, prompting police intervention.
Political leaders question the case and the wider implications of repeated investigations involving Banerjee.
The appearance of Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general-secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee at Kolkata's Girish Park police station on Friday, 20 November triggered a political confrontation, with supporters of the TMC and BJP clashing outside the premises.
What began as police questioning in connection with an alleged threat case quickly turned into a show of political rivalry, with the TMC accusing the authorities of targeting its leadership and the BJP supporters protesting against Banerjee.
Banerjee arrived at the police station shortly before 1.00 pm after being summoned by the police, and remained inside for nearly four hours. The questioning was in connection with an FIR following a complaint by a woman who accused him of obstructing police work and threatening officers.
The case stems from remarks Banerjee reportedly made on 29 October, when he criticised sections of the police administration, alleging that officers were acting under political pressure. Without directly naming individual officers, he warned that those misusing their positions would eventually be held accountable.
His remarks included a pointed reference to Paschim Medinipur superintendent of police Papiya Sultana. He also alleged that TMC workers were being implicated in false cases to please chief minister Suvendu Adhikari. On another occasion, he had remarked, "It is common knowledge which lawyers the superintendent of police (SP) of West Medinipur has connections with."
Banerjee had reportedly said the names of police officers allegedly acting in a partisan manner were being recorded and that they would face consequences when the political situation changed. His supporters maintained that the remarks amounted to criticism of alleged police misconduct rather than a threat to law enforcement.
The political confrontation spilled onto the streets as TMC supporters gathered outside the police station ahead of Banerjee's arrival. Several party leaders, including IT cell head Upasana Chowdhury, expressed solidarity with Banerjee, alleging that the summons was politically motivated and part of an attempt to harass the party leadership.
As Banerjee arrived, TMC supporters raised slogans in his support. BJP workers soon joined them, shouting slogans against him and calling him a 'thief'. The exchange escalated into physical scuffles between supporters of the two parties, prompting police intervention. Tensions persisted even after Banerjee left the police station, forcing the police to disperse the crowds.
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh shared a video of the confrontation on social media and called for immediate police intervention, writing, 'Immediate police intervention is required'.
The incident also drew sharp reactions from political leaders and former officials. Left leader Sayandeep Mitra questioned what he described as an understanding between the BJP and sections of the TMC leadership.
"Kalighat's uncle Sujoy Krishna Bhadra and Akruzzaman of rival TMC camp both said no one can touch Abhishek Banerjee. BJP can attack veteran leader Biman Bose and arrest our leaders, but they can do nothing to Banerjee," he said.
Mitra further alleged that Banerjee enjoyed political protection from the BJP's central leadership. "This is because he enjoys the immunity from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. This is because they want to keep TMC factions alive to divide votes in Bengal," he said.
Former IPS officer Nazrul Islam questioned the effectiveness of repeated investigations and legal proceedings involving Banerjee, suggesting that the action against him could end up giving the TMC leader greater political prominence.
"The present ruling party in the state might be giving more importance to TMC by doing such things with Abhishek Banerjee," he said. "We have seen in the past how many cases have been filed against Banerjee in the past. Not just the police, but even the ED and CBI had also started cases, but still nothing has happened."
"If the BJP really wants, it should at least start a single case properly against him," Islam added, also recalling Banerjee's challenge to Union home minister Amit Shah.
Banerjee has faced several investigations by central agencies, including the ED and CBI, in connection with allegations linked to coal and sand smuggling. The allegations remain subject to investigation and legal proceedings.