The incident also drew sharp reactions from political leaders and former officials. Left leader Sayandeep Mitra questioned what he described as an understanding between the BJP and sections of the TMC leadership.

"Kalighat's uncle Sujoy Krishna Bhadra and Akruzzaman of rival TMC camp both said no one can touch Abhishek Banerjee. BJP can attack veteran leader Biman Bose and arrest our leaders, but they can do nothing to Banerjee," he said.

Mitra further alleged that Banerjee enjoyed political protection from the BJP's central leadership. "This is because he enjoys the immunity from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. This is because they want to keep TMC factions alive to divide votes in Bengal," he said.

Former IPS officer Nazrul Islam questioned the effectiveness of repeated investigations and legal proceedings involving Banerjee, suggesting that the action against him could end up giving the TMC leader greater political prominence.

"The present ruling party in the state might be giving more importance to TMC by doing such things with Abhishek Banerjee," he said. "We have seen in the past how many cases have been filed against Banerjee in the past. Not just the police, but even the ED and CBI had also started cases, but still nothing has happened."

"If the BJP really wants, it should at least start a single case properly against him," Islam added, also recalling Banerjee's challenge to Union home minister Amit Shah.

Banerjee has faced several investigations by central agencies, including the ED and CBI, in connection with allegations linked to coal and sand smuggling. The allegations remain subject to investigation and legal proceedings.