Abhishek alleges attack on Kolkata home day after fiery remarks on SC, ECI

Abhishek Banerjee alleges BJP supporters attacked his Kalighat residence around 2.00 am.

Charge follows his attack on the Supreme Court and ECI over the Bengal election outcome.

Kolkata Police confirms a confrontation between TMC and BJP supporters; several people reportedly detained.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that his Kalighat residence in south Kolkata was attacked by 'BJP hooligans' in the early hours of Saturday, 7 November, hours after he launched a scathing attack on the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the party's defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections.

The allegations have triggered a fresh political confrontation between the TMC and the BJP, coming amid heightened tensions following Banerjee's extraordinary remarks on Friday, when he declared that his party had lost the Bengal elections to the Supreme Court rather than the BJP.

Addressing the controversy surrounding the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the conduct of the elections, Banerjee accused the Supreme Court of failing to ensure that its directions were implemented by the ECI. He specifically alleged that the Commission had disregarded the court's directions on the disposal of voter claims and the randomisation of counting processes.

"We lost the Bengal elections to the Supreme Court of India, not to the BJP, because we took a leap of faith on the highest court of the country," he had said. He also questioned the court's inaction despite a contempt petition being filed over the alleged non-compliance with its directions.