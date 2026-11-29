Abhishek Banerjee sends fresh letter to LS speaker against 20 NCPI MPs
Constitutional experts say MPs cannot be denied voting rights until formally disqualified, call the move largely a pressure tactic
Abhishek Banerjee writes to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking disqualification of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress MPs and barring them from voting in the November 30 special session
Constitutional experts say the MPs cannot be denied voting rights until formally disqualified, calling the move largely a pressure tactic
Banerjee questions their separate seating despite pending disqualification pleas and issues a three-line whip directing party MPs to attend the entire session
Trinamool Congress MP from Diamond Harbour Abhishek Banerjee has written to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla seeking disqualification of 20 party MPs who have switched to the NCPI, and barring them from voting in the special session beginning 30 November.
Two key Bills — on women's reservation and delimitation — are set to come up during the reconvened session. Political observers see Banerjee's move as a last-ditch attempt to stop the 20 MPs from voting in favour of the Bills.
Constitutional experts, however, say it is largely a pressure tactic. An MP cannot be denied the right to vote merely because a disqualification petition is pending before the Speaker. That right continues until the speaker actually disqualifies the member.
In his letter, Banerjee, who is also the nephew of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, argued that since the disqualification petitions against the 20 MPs are still pending, allowing them to vote would prejudice those proceedings and go against the basic spirit of the Constitution.
He has also asked the speaker to immediately reconsider the separate seating arrangement made for those MPs in the Lok Sabha chamber.
Banerjee pointed out that despite the passage of considerable time, the disqualification applications have not been disposed of. Yet, he noted, the official Lok Sabha website still lists the Trinamool Congress strength as 28 — including the 20 who joined the NCPI.
If they are still shown as Trinamool Congress MPs in official records, on what basis have they been given separate seats, he questioned.
On Saturday, Banerjee had issued a three-line whip directing all Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha members to be present throughout the session and support the party's stand.
"As very important business will be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday, 30 November to Friday, 4 December 2026, all members of the Lok Sabha of the All India Trinamool Congress Party are requested to kindly remain present in the Lok Sabha from Monday, 30 November to Friday, 4 December 2026, without fail and support the party's stand," the whip said.
With IANS inputs