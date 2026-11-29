In his letter, Banerjee, who is also the nephew of former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, argued that since the disqualification petitions against the 20 MPs are still pending, allowing them to vote would prejudice those proceedings and go against the basic spirit of the Constitution.

He has also asked the speaker to immediately reconsider the separate seating arrangement made for those MPs in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Banerjee pointed out that despite the passage of considerable time, the disqualification applications have not been disposed of. Yet, he noted, the official Lok Sabha website still lists the Trinamool Congress strength as 28 — including the 20 who joined the NCPI.

If they are still shown as Trinamool Congress MPs in official records, on what basis have they been given separate seats, he questioned.

On Saturday, Banerjee had issued a three-line whip directing all Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha members to be present throughout the session and support the party's stand.

"As very important business will be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday, 30 November to Friday, 4 December 2026, all members of the Lok Sabha of the All India Trinamool Congress Party are requested to kindly remain present in the Lok Sabha from Monday, 30 November to Friday, 4 December 2026, without fail and support the party's stand," the whip said.

With IANS inputs