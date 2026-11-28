National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee released video clips at a press conference on Saturday, 28 November to claim that the break-away group of MPs led by Ritabrata Banerjee had submitted fraudulent affidavits to the Election Commission of India. The clips, he claimed, show policemen filling up affidavits and signing them on behalf of members and office-bearers of Trinamool Congress. The videos, he asserted, were recorded inside a police station and a hotel room.

All India Trinamool Congress has challenged the break-away group’s plea that they constitute and represent the party. The breakaway group has reportedly submitted ‘lakhs of affidavits’ from people they claimed happen to be office-bearers and members of the Trinamool Congress in districts endorsing them.

Banerjee alleged that the affidavits were prepared with the help of policemen who were deployed to copy names, addresses etc from the electoral roll and sign them without their knowledge.

The allegation, if true, would amount to a criminal act and Banerjee warned that policemen involved in the criminal activity would be answerable in the court of law. Significantly enough, it was the state BJP which reacted to the allegation and claimed that the video clips shown by Banerjee were themselves fake and created using AI.

BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar challenged the Trinamool MP to seek legal remedies rather than relying on videos at press conferences. He sarcastically remarked, “Abhishek could approach the High Court, Supreme Court or even an international court if he wished.” Sources in BJP claimed that the West Bengal government was considering filing an FIR against Abhishek Banerjee, who has already threatened to escalate the issue to the High Court and the Supreme Court.