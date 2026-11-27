Calcutta High Court quashes Ritabrata Banerjee's appointment as LoP and Akhruzzaman's appointment as chief whip.

Speaker directed to reconsider both appointments and take fresh decisions within 10 days.

Rival TMC factions appear before ECI over party name and symbol, with no final decision reported after the hearing.

The Calcutta High Court has set aside the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as leader of the opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, holding that the speaker's decision was not legally sustainable. It has also quashed the appointment of Akhruzzaman as opposition chief whip and directed the speaker to take fresh decisions on both positions within 10 days.

Delivering the verdict on Friday, 27 November, Justice Krishna Rao ruled that the decision taken by Assembly speaker Rathindra Basu on 3 June could not be sustained. The LoP's post will remain vacant until the speaker takes a fresh decision.

The ruling came on a petition filed by senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who challenged the speaker's decision to recognise Ritabrata Banerjee as LoP.

The controversy arose following the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, in which the TMC won 80 of the 294 seats and emerged as the principal opposition party. Party chairperson Mamata Banerjee had nominated Chattopadhyay for the LoP's post, with a letter communicating the decision also sent to the speaker.

According to the petition, the party had decided on 6 May to appoint Chattopadhyay as LoP, followed by a formal resolution on 19 May. TMC general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee had also written to the speaker on 9 May, urging him to recognise Chattopadhyay for the post.

The speaker, however, did not act on the request. Instead, on 3 June, a group of 58 TMC MLAs submitted a fresh letter proposing Ritabrata Banerjee, who had been expelled from the party on 1 June along with Entally MLA Sandipan Saha over alleged anti-party activities.