HC sets aside Bengal LoP appointment, asks speaker to decide afresh
Justice Krishna Rao quashes appointments of Ritabrata Banerjee and Akhruzzaman, directs speaker to take fresh call within 10 days
Calcutta High Court quashes Ritabrata Banerjee's appointment as LoP and Akhruzzaman's appointment as chief whip.
Speaker directed to reconsider both appointments and take fresh decisions within 10 days.
Rival TMC factions appear before ECI over party name and symbol, with no final decision reported after the hearing.
The Calcutta High Court has set aside the appointment of Ritabrata Banerjee as leader of the opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, holding that the speaker's decision was not legally sustainable. It has also quashed the appointment of Akhruzzaman as opposition chief whip and directed the speaker to take fresh decisions on both positions within 10 days.
Delivering the verdict on Friday, 27 November, Justice Krishna Rao ruled that the decision taken by Assembly speaker Rathindra Basu on 3 June could not be sustained. The LoP's post will remain vacant until the speaker takes a fresh decision.
The ruling came on a petition filed by senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, who challenged the speaker's decision to recognise Ritabrata Banerjee as LoP.
The controversy arose following the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, in which the TMC won 80 of the 294 seats and emerged as the principal opposition party. Party chairperson Mamata Banerjee had nominated Chattopadhyay for the LoP's post, with a letter communicating the decision also sent to the speaker.
According to the petition, the party had decided on 6 May to appoint Chattopadhyay as LoP, followed by a formal resolution on 19 May. TMC general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee had also written to the speaker on 9 May, urging him to recognise Chattopadhyay for the post.
The speaker, however, did not act on the request. Instead, on 3 June, a group of 58 TMC MLAs submitted a fresh letter proposing Ritabrata Banerjee, who had been expelled from the party on 1 June along with Entally MLA Sandipan Saha over alleged anti-party activities.
The speaker accepted their proposal and recognised Ritabrata as LoP. Akhruzzaman was subsequently appointed chief whip. Chattopadhyay then moved high court, challenging the legality of the appointments and the procedure followed by the speaker.
During the hearings, Justice Rao questioned why the demands of a section of MLAs had been accepted while the position taken by the party leadership had allegedly been disregarded. The judge raised questions about whether the speaker could ignore the party's constitution and formal resolutions while deciding who should lead the opposition. He also questioned why the views of 54 or 56 MLAs had been given precedence over those of the remaining legislators.
The judge reportedly questioned the government's arguments, asking, "Are you now looking for ways to rectify the shortcomings?"
Appearing for Chattopadhyay, senior advocate and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee argued that the speaker ought to have considered the political party's decision rather than accepting the proposal of a breakaway group.
"Who are Ritabrata and the others? Are they the party president or secretary? Will Ritabrata Banerjee decide who the leader of the opposition should be, or will Mamata Banerjee make that decision?" he asked.
Kalyan also questioned the speaker's failure to act on the party's earlier communication, alleging that he had misused the authority of his office. "The office of the speaker is a significant position in a democratic government; the current incumbent has tarnished it," he said.
The speaker's lawyers, meanwhile, argued that the decision was based on the support of the majority of opposition MLAs. They said the speaker had taken time to consider the matter because of confusion within the TMC over its internal decisions and the validity of the resolutions submitted to him.
The court rejected these arguments and quashed the appointments.
Welcoming the verdict, Kalyan Banerjee accused the speaker of acting unconstitutionally. He also alleged that Ritabrata had unlawfully enjoyed official benefits after 18 October, describing it as a "fraud on public money". Taking a political swipe, he added, "The achhe din are over for him and Modi."
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh also welcomed the ruling, saying Ritabrata's appointment was illegal and that the speaker had misused his position. "The illegal way in which Ritabrata was selected as LoP is totally wrong. The speaker used his chair and took an illegal decision. The proper way of selecting the LoP should have been for the speaker to ask the largest opposition party about its choice. But he used the power of his chair and took a decision which is illegal. So, the court has dismissed the appointment," Ghosh said.
Ritabrata Banerjee, meanwhile, expressed faith in the judicial process and maintained that his group had the numbers to support his appointment. "We have no doubt about the wisdom of the judge. There was an issue with the signatures, and later I was chosen as the LoP. The day the speaker once again asks us to prove our numbers, we are ready, as we have the numbers," he said.
Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari said the speaker would have to take the final call, maintaining that the strength of a group of MLAs was an important factor in recognising the LoP. "Today's judgement will actually go against Mamata-AITC," he said.
Meanwhile, the two rival TMC factions appeared before the Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi on Friday in the ongoing dispute over the party's name, symbol and organisational control. The Mamata Banerjee-led camp was represented by Abhishek Banerjee, Kalyan Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, while Ritabrata Banerjee and Akhruzzaman appeared for the rival faction. The hearing marks the first oral proceedings after both camps submitted affidavits and supporting documents staking claim to the original TMC identity.
The Commission is examining the rival claims to the party's original name and its twin-flowers-on-grass symbol following a Supreme Court directive to resolve the dispute within three months. No final decision on the name or symbol has been reported following Friday's hearing, though the ECI has granted the factions three more weeks to submit documents.
The Ritabrata faction has been given 14 days to submit an affidavit, followed by seven days for the Mamata-led faction to respond.
Speaking after the hearing, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee opposed the submission of additional documents, while Ritabrata claimed that some MLAs had been "pressured or misled" into signing earlier documents.
The ruling comes days before the Assembly's winter session, scheduled to begin on 4 December. If the speaker does not take a fresh decision within the court's 10-day deadline, the session could begin without a recognised LoP, an unusual situation for the state Assembly.