Bengal: TMC affidavit row deepens with complaint against rebels, police officers
Fresh complaint against rebel leaders and police personnel adds to Kalighat camp's growing legal offensive against BJP
Kalighat faction files fresh complaint alleging police helped prepare fabricated affidavits to bolster the rebel camp's claim to the TMC name and symbol.
The complaint adds to an ongoing affidavit controversy, while Abhishek Banerjee has separately filed a zero FIR against BJP leaders.
A string of legal complaints raises questions about whether the TMC is pursuing a broader strategy to put the BJP government and rebel camp on the defensive.
The ongoing battle within the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the party's name and symbol has escalated with a fresh police complaint by the Mamata Banerjee-led Kalighat faction (Mamata-AITC) alleging that police personnel helped prepare fabricated affidavits to bolster the rival TMC camp's claim. The complaint names rebel (or Democratic Trinamool Congress) leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Arup Roy, as well as Nanoor police station officer-in-charge Sanjay Sarkar and sub-inspector Golak Ghosh.
The complaint, lodged by Subhashish Chakraborty at Nanoor police station in Birbhum, alleges that police machinery was misused to prepare affidavits showing public support for the breakaway camp. The documents were allegedly intended to establish that villagers recognised Arup Roy, rather than Mamata Banerjee, as the leader of the TMC.
Both factions have submitted documents to the Election Commission of India (ECI) staking claims to the party's name, election symbol and funds.
The latest complaint follows TMC national general-secretary Abhishek Banerjee's earlier warning that he possessed video evidence of fake affidavits being prepared inside a police station to bolster the rebel faction's claim. The Diamond Harbour MP had alleged that Ritabrata's affidavit was signed inside a police station with the assistance of police personnel. He said he would submit the footage to the Supreme Court and ECI, and approach the high court if necessary.
TMC leader Sovandeb Chattopadhyay expressed suspicion over the alleged police involvement, questioning the process of preparing and submitting the affidavits. "We know how much effort and expense goes into preparing and sending these documents. Purchasing stamp paper for court purposes is a very costly affair. I suspect the BJP has instructed the police to assist them," he said.
Democratic TMC Raghunathganj MLA Akhruzzaman, meanwhile, claimed his faction was confident of securing the party symbol, saying it had submitted the required documents well before the latest allegations surfaced.
"It has been 10-15 days since we submitted our documents. For a long time, Abhishek kept claiming that they would secure the party symbol. They have now realised that we have submitted the correct documentation. Securing the symbol is now just a matter of time," he said.
The fresh complaint comes amid a series of legal moves by the Kalighat faction against the state's ruling BJP leaders and its rivals, suggesting an increasingly assertive legal approach by the TMC.
On 20 November, Abhishek filed a zero FIR at Kolkata's Girish Park police station against BJP leaders, including chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, state minister Dilip Ghosh and MP Sukanta Majumdar. He accused them of making intimidating and coercive remarks against the state and city police over several years, allegedly obstructing their official duties and encouraging unrest.
His complaint sought action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and included a video compilation of the leaders' past statements, which he had also shared on X.
Abhishek filed the complaint while appearing at the police station in connection with a separate case registered against him on 31 October. He maintained that the move was not retaliatory but intended to ensure equal accountability. His lawyer Arko Nag said he was confident the police would investigate the complaint with the same promptness shown in Abhishek's case. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh dismissed it as political drama intended to mislead the public.
The Mamata-AITC faction has also sought police action against rebel leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Akhruzzaman over their continued occupation of Assembly positions and alleged drawing of salaries and other benefits after their interim tenures ended on 18 October.
Sovandeb approached Hare Street police station, alleging that the two continued to hold the positions of leader of opposition and chief whip despite their terms having expired.
"Their term expired on 18 October. Throughout this period, they have continued to hold office, draw salaries and receive other forms of remuneration. The salaries are credited directly to their bank accounts, and they have availed themselves of these funds rather than refusing them," he alleged.
Sovandeb claimed the police refused to register his complaint and advised him to approach the Assembly speaker. He rejected the suggestion, saying it was for him to decide where to lodge his complaint. He subsequently went to the Assembly to submit it, but speaker Rathindra Bose was unavailable. He said he would consult his lawyers about moving court.
Akhruzzaman rejected the allegations, accusing Sovandeb of either being unaware of the facts or acting under pressure from the Kalighat leadership. He argued that any alleged violation of a high court order should be raised through a contempt petition before the court rather than a police complaint.
Senior lawyer Swadesh Taral said the complaints could serve a broader legal and political purpose for the Kalighat faction. The affidavit controversy, he said, could help it challenge the credibility of the rebel camp's documents before the ECI and the Supreme Court. If police involvement or forgery were established, it could weaken the breakaway faction's claim to grassroots support.
He said the complaint against BJP leaders also allowed Abhishek to project his faction as seeking accountability from those in power, while the challenge over Assembly positions kept the dispute over the opposition leadership alive.
The allegations of police involvement in preparing affidavits could further strengthen the Kalighat camp's claim that the rebel faction was receiving backing from the BJP-led state administration, Taral said, adding that this fitted into the faction's portrayal of the breakaway camp as an ally of the BJP.
However, he cautioned that the allegations remained unproven and their legal merit would depend on the evidence and findings of the relevant authorities. The police response, court proceedings and the ECI's assessment would ultimately determine their significance.