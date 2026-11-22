Abhishek filed the complaint while appearing at the police station in connection with a separate case registered against him on 31 October. He maintained that the move was not retaliatory but intended to ensure equal accountability. His lawyer Arko Nag said he was confident the police would investigate the complaint with the same promptness shown in Abhishek's case. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh dismissed it as political drama intended to mislead the public.

The Mamata-AITC faction has also sought police action against rebel leaders Ritabrata Banerjee and Akhruzzaman over their continued occupation of Assembly positions and alleged drawing of salaries and other benefits after their interim tenures ended on 18 October.

Sovandeb approached Hare Street police station, alleging that the two continued to hold the positions of leader of opposition and chief whip despite their terms having expired.

"Their term expired on 18 October. Throughout this period, they have continued to hold office, draw salaries and receive other forms of remuneration. The salaries are credited directly to their bank accounts, and they have availed themselves of these funds rather than refusing them," he alleged.

Sovandeb claimed the police refused to register his complaint and advised him to approach the Assembly speaker. He rejected the suggestion, saying it was for him to decide where to lodge his complaint. He subsequently went to the Assembly to submit it, but speaker Rathindra Bose was unavailable. He said he would consult his lawyers about moving court.

Akhruzzaman rejected the allegations, accusing Sovandeb of either being unaware of the facts or acting under pressure from the Kalighat leadership. He argued that any alleged violation of a high court order should be raised through a contempt petition before the court rather than a police complaint.

Senior lawyer Swadesh Taral said the complaints could serve a broader legal and political purpose for the Kalighat faction. The affidavit controversy, he said, could help it challenge the credibility of the rebel camp's documents before the ECI and the Supreme Court. If police involvement or forgery were established, it could weaken the breakaway faction's claim to grassroots support.

He said the complaint against BJP leaders also allowed Abhishek to project his faction as seeking accountability from those in power, while the challenge over Assembly positions kept the dispute over the opposition leadership alive.

The allegations of police involvement in preparing affidavits could further strengthen the Kalighat camp's claim that the rebel faction was receiving backing from the BJP-led state administration, Taral said, adding that this fitted into the faction's portrayal of the breakaway camp as an ally of the BJP.

However, he cautioned that the allegations remained unproven and their legal merit would depend on the evidence and findings of the relevant authorities. The police response, court proceedings and the ECI's assessment would ultimately determine their significance.