Bengal Congress closes ranks against Suvendu over Pranab Mukherjee claim
Party leaders reject Adhikari’s claim that Pranab Mukherjee advised him to join BJP, question credibility and political motive
Suvendu Adhikari claims Pranab Mukherjee once advised him to join the BJP.
Abhijit Mukherjee and Pradip Bhattacharya dismiss the claim and question Adhikari's motives.
Abhijit also accuses the state irrigation department of disrupting his family's 130-year-old Durga Puja traditions in Mirati.
A fresh political controversy has erupted in West Bengal following chief minister Suvendu Adhikaris' claim that former President Pranab Mukherjee had once advised him to join the BJP. However, the claim has been strongly rejected by Pranab Mukherjee’s son and Congress leader Abhijit Mukherjee, who asked why his father would have offered such advice to a relatively junior political leader.
The controversy began after Adhikari, during a recent appearance on a television news programme, claimed that the late Congress stalwart had suggested that he join the BJP, though he did not mention a date. His remarks triggered political discussions in Bengal, particularly over Pranab Mukherjee’s political relationships and his alleged influence on leaders from other parties. Some even questioned if he was favouring the BJP while serving as President.
Responding to the claim in an X post on Wednesday, 25 November, Abhijit Mukherjee dismissed it as entirely implausible. He argued that Adhikari was a relatively junior leader at the time and that there was no reason for his father to offer him such significant political advice.
Speaking to National Herald on Thursday, Abhijit Mukherjee said, “I stand by what I wrote on X. My post itself expresses what I meant to say.”
Veteran Congress leader Pradip Bhattacharya also questioned Adhikari’s intentions, suggesting that the statement could have been made for political reasons.
“There might be two things behind Adhikari’s statement. This is either to create confusion among Congress workers by suggesting that he saw Mukherjee as his mentor. The other point is that he might be sending a subtle message to the BJP that if the party troubles him too much, he has contacts with influential people,” Bhattacharya, who joined Thursday’s 'Samvidhan Bachao' rally in Kolkata at the age of 81, told National Herald.
The veteran, who shared a political association with Pranab Mukherjee spanning about 30 years, backed Abhijit’s response. He said he knew the former President closely and could not recall a single occasion when Mukherjee praised the BJP in his presence. “I do not remember a single instance where Pranab babu praised the BJP in front of me,” he said.
Recalling his association with the veteran Congress leader, Bhattacharya said they would often sit together at night, eat muri and coconut, and discuss politics at length.
He also recalled an incident involving former Union education minister Smriti Irani and a controversy surrounding a Visva-Bharati vice-chancellor. Bhattacharya said after he raised the issue in a Rajya Sabha debate, Irani ordered an inquiry. “Pranab babu advised me that if this vice-chancellor was removed because of me, the BJP would install a Sanghi in his place,” he recalled.
Bhattacharya and Mukherjee were both closely associated with the Congress in West Bengal, though in different roles. Bhattacharya served as West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president between 2011 and 2014, while Mukherjee remained one of the party’s most influential national leaders before becoming President of India in 2012.
West Bengal Congress president Shubhankar Sarkar also criticised Adhikari’s statement, pointing out that the former President was no longer alive to respond to the allegation. “Pranab Mukherjee is not alive now, and Adhikari’s claims have no means of being clarified. Had he said this while Pranab babu was alive, it would have some value. Otherwise, his statement has no value now,” Sarkar told National Herald.
He also recalled asking Mukherjee about his visit to the RSS headquarters in Nagpur. “I had once asked Pranab Mukherjee the reason behind his visit. He told me that the RSS had become so politically bankrupt that it had to hold meetings with Congress leaders, the very people who had once banned the organisation,” Sarkar said.
Meanwhile, Abhijit Mukherjee has raised another issue involving his family’s long-standing religious traditions in Mirati village in Birbhum district. He accused the state government’s irrigation department of negligence, alleging that inadequate water levels in a local water body, known as a kadar, had prevented the family from performing its traditional Durga Puja rituals this year.
According to Abhijit, the family could not conduct the traditional Kala Bou bathing ritual or immerse the Durga idol because of insufficient water. He said these customs had been followed by the family for nearly 130 years and expressed disappointment that such a long-standing tradition could not be maintained.
The West Bengal Congress on Thursday joined Congress units nationwide to mark Constitution Day with a ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ rally in Kolkata. The rally drew around 20,000 participants, according to the organisers. The march was led by Subhankar Sarkar and saw participation from Abhijit Mukherjee, Pradip Bhattacharya, Mousam Benazir Noor and Isha Khan Choudhury, among others.