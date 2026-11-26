Suvendu Adhikari claims Pranab Mukherjee once advised him to join the BJP.

Abhijit Mukherjee and Pradip Bhattacharya dismiss the claim and question Adhikari's motives.

Abhijit also accuses the state irrigation department of disrupting his family's 130-year-old Durga Puja traditions in Mirati.

A fresh political controversy has erupted in West Bengal following chief minister Suvendu Adhikaris' claim that former President Pranab Mukherjee had once advised him to join the BJP. However, the claim has been strongly rejected by Pranab Mukherjee’s son and Congress leader Abhijit Mukherjee, who asked why his father would have offered such advice to a relatively junior political leader.

The controversy began after Adhikari, during a recent appearance on a television news programme, claimed that the late Congress stalwart had suggested that he join the BJP, though he did not mention a date. His remarks triggered political discussions in Bengal, particularly over Pranab Mukherjee’s political relationships and his alleged influence on leaders from other parties. Some even questioned if he was favouring the BJP while serving as President.

Responding to the claim in an X post on Wednesday, 25 November, Abhijit Mukherjee dismissed it as entirely implausible. He argued that Adhikari was a relatively junior leader at the time and that there was no reason for his father to offer him such significant political advice.

Speaking to National Herald on Thursday, Abhijit Mukherjee said, “I stand by what I wrote on X. My post itself expresses what I meant to say.”